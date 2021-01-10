The amount of vaccine requests has overwhelmed the University of Texas School of Medicine and UT Health RGV, prompting the temporary suspension of registrations both online and by phone.

UTRGV’s current vaccine supply was “depleted” as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, the university recently announced, resulting in new registrations to be paused until “supply catches up with demand,” the university wrote in the release, adding that prior registration doesn’t guarantee a vaccine.

“UT Health RGV has administered every vaccine we have received in a timely manner according to State and Federal guidelines on prioritization,” the university wrote in its emailed announcement, referring to the 4,105 total of vaccines administered.

The university further noted that the total number of vaccines administered is greater than what was received due to extra doses pulled from certain vials being overfilled by the manufacturer.

The announcement, with data as of Tuesday, stated 3,725 vaccines were received.

On Dec. 28, UTRGV received the first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Mercedes and Harlingen. The university also stated that more than 4,000 individuals had already registered for the vaccine with UT Health RGV.

The total number of current registered requests for the vaccine was 55,734 as of Tuesday.

“While we are working diligently to secure more vaccine doses, we do not have a definite timeframe for receiving additional supplies,” UTRGV wrote in the announcement. “We will continue to provide regular updates regarding availability. Our goal is to be in touch with you constantly and to provide information as we receive it.”