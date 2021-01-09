The Hidalgo County courthouse is seen under construction in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: The county courthouse in a different light Delcia Lopez - January 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt The Hidalgo County Courthouse is reflected on the golden windows of an adjacent building in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com The Hidalgo County courthouse is seen under construction in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Located in the center of downtown Edinburg, the courthouse is being designed to become a symbol of pride in South Texas — fitting into the community by incorporating familiar tones into the façade and interior. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com The Museum of South Texas History is reflected on the new windows of the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The new county courthouse project is currently estimated to cost taxpayers about $180 million, or about 20% more than initially projected. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com When Hidalgo County commissioners initially began bidding out the project in 2018 under the direction of then Hidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia, they estimated the construction of the courthouse would cost taxpayers $150 million. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com The Citrus Theatre is reflected from the new windows of the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A blue hue casts on the windows of the Hidalgo County Courthouse on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com The Hidalgo County Courthouse is seen from a dirty window across the street in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com The new 368,000-square-foot, seven-story courthouse is being delivered by a team that includes HDR as the lead judicial design architect and co-lead design architect, in association with two local partners, ERO Architects and Warren Group, and Jacobs Engineering serving as the program manager with Morganti Construction as the general contractor. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Construction continues at the Hidalgo County Courthouse on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Cost escalates for new county courthouse project Hospital nurse deals with kidney disease while helping in COVID-19 fight Community celebrates WWII veteran’s 100th birthday Harlingen church offers curbside services Choosing mayor pro-tem no easy task in Mercedes