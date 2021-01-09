The Hidalgo County Courthouse is reflected on the golden windows of an adjacent building in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
The Hidalgo County courthouse is seen under construction in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
Located in the center of downtown Edinburg, the courthouse is being designed to become a symbol of pride in South Texas — fitting into the community by incorporating familiar tones into the façade and interior.
The Museum of South Texas History is reflected on the new windows of the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
The new county courthouse project is currently estimated to cost taxpayers about $180 million, or about 20% more than initially projected.
When Hidalgo County commissioners initially began bidding out the project in 2018 under the direction of then Hidalgo County Judge Ramon Garcia, they estimated the construction of the courthouse would cost taxpayers $150 million.
The Citrus Theatre is reflected from the new windows of the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
A blue hue casts on the windows of the Hidalgo County Courthouse on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
The Hidalgo County Courthouse is seen from a dirty window across the street in Edinburg on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com
The new 368,000-square-foot, seven-story courthouse is being delivered by a team that includes HDR as the lead judicial design architect and co-lead design architect, in association with two local partners, ERO Architects and Warren Group, and Jacobs Engineering serving as the program manager with Morganti Construction as the general contractor.
Construction continues at the Hidalgo County Courthouse on Friday, Jan.08,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

