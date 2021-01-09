Driver ejected from vehicle in Donna fatal crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash in Donna that left one person dead on Thursday, the agency announced in a news release.

Before midnight, at about 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 7, a Nissan passenger car was traveling east on Minnesota Road, east of FM 1423 in Donna, according to the agency’s preliminary investigation’s findings. The other vehicle, a Chevrolet truck, was also traveling east but ahead of the Nissan car.

According to DPS, the driver of the Nissan car “failed to control its speed,” which as a result, struck the Chevrolet truck from behind, causing the Nissan car to roll over.

The driver of the Nissan car was ejected upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

DPS continues to investigate the fatal crash and said in the release the driver of the Nissan car has not been identified, pending next of kin.