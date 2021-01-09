Cold front to bring chilly weather to RGV

Get ready for some more chilly weather in the Rio Grande Valley, as a cold front is expected to arrive late Sunday morning and move through the Valley Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville report north west winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph are possible behind the front Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Scattered showers are expected to increase Sunday. The NWS reports the best chance of rain will be near the frontal boundary Sunday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, especially along the coast.

There’s an 80 % chance of showers during the day on Sunday and a 20 % chance of showers Sunday night.

Rainfall amounts of one-tenth to one-half inch are anticipated with around an inch possible along the coast.

The NWS reports Sunday night lows will drop into the 30s for most inland locations, with near 40 degrees across the RGV. Lows Monday night approach freezing across the ranchlands. There’s a possibility a Freeze Watch may need to be issued Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Wind Chill values fall to below 30 degrees across the ranchlands and approach freezing across the RGV near daybreak Monday morning.

The temperature on Monday will be in the 50s and the lows on Monday night will drop down to the low 40s. Tuesday’s highs will be around 59 degrees.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect tonight into Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports winds of 20-30 kts, gusting to 35-40 kts are possible behind the front Sunday afternoon into Sunday night with seas building to 7-10 feet.

A Gale Watch is in effect Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Small Craft Advisories are likely to continue into Monday night.