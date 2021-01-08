Valley COVID-19 hospitalization rate may affect business occupancy

Businesses might have to drop to 50% capacity because Friday marked the eighth day more than 15% of people at local hospitals were fighting COVID-19, according to Dr. Emily Prot, regional medical director for the Department of State Health’s Services Region 11.

Under an executive order enacted by Gov. Greg Abbott in October, regions that report virus hospitalization rates of more than 15% for more than seven days should drop capacities of business from 75% to 50%.

While no official order has been issued, Prot said during a conference call Friday she is currently alerting the state.

According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Wednesday, 18.81% of patients in local hospitals were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Starr County Eloy Vera received an email from Texas Health Human Services on Thursday stating hospitals in all four counties in the region are no longer allowed to conduct elective surgeries now that the Valley is classified as a “high hospitalization” area.

As of Friday, there were 638 people in local hospitals. The last time hospitalizations in the Valley exceeded 600 was in August.

Also on Friday, Hidalgo County confirmed 10 additional deaths due to COVID-19, along with 758 new cases.

The death toll now stands at 2,245, and the total cases at 54,600, according to a county news release. The youngest among the deaths was a Mission man in his 30s.

Of the new cases, 648 are confirmed and 110 are probable.

There are currently 395 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals, of which 114 are in intensive care units, according to the release.

Also on Wednesday, 687 people were confirmed to have recovered from the virus, leaving 1,957 active cases. So far, 50,396 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county.