SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — While on the beach of this coastal city, the public will still need to continue following these rules that were created to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

South Padre Island City Council extended its Emergency Management Order regarding beach operations on Wednesday during a city council meeting.

The order will remain in effect until Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11:59 p.m.

The City Council will revisit the order during a city meeting that will be held on Feb. 17.

“It is the responsibility of every American to aid in the prevention of the spread of this virus,” the order states. “Our hope is that by imposing these measures quickly and firmly, we will help bring this national emergency to an end quickly and help revitalize the economy we all enjoy as soon as possible.”

As per the order, all types of canopies and pop-up tents will be prohibited.

Single-pole shade structures larger than 8 feet in diameter are also prohibited.

All single-pole shade structures will be separated by a minimum of 15 feet from the outside edge or tip of the structure.

Only two chairs per single pole shade structure will be permitted.

Other setups are prohibited within the 15 feet between the equipment.

Beach vendors can only preset the front-row while following these guidelines. All non-single pole shade structures will be prohibited. All secondary beach chairs and umbrellas must be stored at the dune line and setup on-demand only. Chairs and umbrellas must be rented and occupied at the time of setup for the secondary rows.

A violation of the order is a Class C Misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

Peace officers, South Padre Island health inspectors, code enforcement/ordinance officers/inspectors have authorization to enforce the order.

According to the order, the mayor and the emergency management coordinator can close the beach at any time if social distancing is not followed.

To read the entire order, visit www.myspi.org.