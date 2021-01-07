ROMA — As the cold January winds shifted toward the area, family and community members shared in the warmth of their love and admiration for Police Chief Jorge H. Garcia, who died Monday from complications due to COVID-19.

Mourners came together for a small service held at Roma High School’s Gladiator Arena on Wednesday evening.

Garcia’s family and friends were joined by Roma police officers, Starr County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers to pay tribute to Garcia.

His loved ones shared stories of their time with him and comforted his family during the service and viewing held throughout the day.

“We’ve enjoyed hearing all the stories that you have of dad and it just gives us so much comfort knowing that he touched so many people and that you all got to know a great man,” said his daughter, Sashelly Garcia. “But let me tell you, he was an even greater father.”

Thursday morning, participation in the funeral procession for the chief was significant, as many paid their final respects for a man who has been hailed by colleagues and family as a “selfless” individual beloved by many and who had “tremendous faith.”

Garcia, 58, died Monday morning at DHR Health in Edinburg after a month-long battle with the coronavirus disease.

Roma City Manager Crisanto Salinas said Garcia notified him on the Friday after Thanksgiving that he had tested positive. Then, on Dec. 3, his family reported on social media that his health had severely declined and he was fighting for his life.

After 36 years in the Roma Police Department and more than 27 years as the chief, Garcia was set to retire Dec. 31, Salinas confirmed.

Assistant Chief Francisco Garcia is currently serving as the acting police chief.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the city expressed sorrow over the loss of their chief and noted his accomplishments.

“Through his strong leadership and commitment, Chief Garcia laid the foundation to build a community-oriented police force committed to serving and protecting life and property,” the city stated, noting that during the last four years of Garcia’s time as police chief, Roma continuously ranked in the top 10 safest cities in the state.

“Chief Garcia’s selfless leadership, smile, and tremendous faith will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” the statement continued. “We extend our deepest condolences to his loving family and will continue to pray for them as we all grieve his passing.”

As she and her family mourned his loss during Wednesday’s service, Sashelly Garcia said the event was more of a “see you later” to her father.

“I don’t like to think that we lost my dad, I like to think that Heaven gained a soldier,” Garcia said. “So let’s all take comfort in that.”

Thursday morning, law enforcement from multiple agencies throughout the Rio Grande Valley and beyond, held a procession for the former chief that accompanied him to Starr County Memorial Cemetery where he was finally laid to rest.