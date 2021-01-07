Flash Briefing-SportsLocal NewsMultimediaPhotosUncategorizedSportsUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV Vaqueros run past St. Mary’s 96-67 Delcia Lopez - January 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Chris Freeman (0) on a drive to the basket while defended by St. Mary’s Tyler Caron (15) and Dylan Isenhower during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Edinburg, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Connor Raines (3) is stripped of the ball on a drive to the basket by St. Mary’s Tyler Caron (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Edinburg, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Sean Rhea (1) shoots past St. Mary’s Norman Beckford (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Edinburg, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Jeff Otchere (4) snags a rebound from St. Mary’s Timmy Benavides (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Edinburg, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Jeff Otchere(4) pulls down a rebound from St. Mary’s Tyler Caron (15) and Dylan Isenhower (21)during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Edinburg, Texas ,Thursday ,Jan.07,2021. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Ricky ‘Doc’ Nelson (11)crashes the boards against St. Mary’s Mamady Djikine (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Edinburg, Texas ,Thursday ,Jan.07,2021.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Marek Nelson (11) is stripped of the ball by St. Mary’s Norman Beckford (5) and Mamady Djikine (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Edinburg, Texas ,Thursday ,Jan.07,2021.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 hospitalizations reaching levels seen during summer SPI extends beach operations order Roma police chief laid to rest after succumbing to COVID-19 Vela: Capitol police unprepared As Valley virus activity rises, first case of new strain in Texas