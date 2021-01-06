Second community vaccine clinic to open in La Joya

A second community clinic for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations is scheduled to open Thursday in La Joya.

The clinic will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on a first come, first served basis beginning at 8 a.m. at the Lincoln Building at 801 College Dr., the county announced Wednesday.

“We are hopeful that the community responds to this second round of COVID-19 vaccines as well as they did for the first in Mercedes,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a statement. “As more vaccines become available to us, the opportunity for residents to become vaccinated will be easily accessible.”

The county stated they will be following state protocols by first targeting healthcare workers who will be asked to provide proof they work in the healthcare industry.

The vaccines will also be available to anyone 65 years or older and those 18 and older with certain medical conditions.

Because of the limited number of doses available, the clinic will run until officials run out of vaccinations.

More information, including a form which can be printed and prefilled, is available on the Hidalgo County website at www.hidalgocounty.us.