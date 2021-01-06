Eleven COVID-19 related deaths, 540 positive cases in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County officials reported 11 COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 540 positive cases of the virus on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases here to 53,197.

The youngest among the deaths was a man in his 40s, with the rest ranging to people in their 70s.

Wednesday’s deaths increased the county’s death toll to 2,229.

Officials also reported 381 individuals are hospitalized in county hospitals, with 120 of those patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, 585 individuals were released from isolation on Wednesday, raising the total number of those released from isolation in Hidalgo County to 49,223.

As of Wednesday, the county has administered a total of 316,797 COVID-19 tests, with 262,827 returning negative.

According to officials, only 1,745 cases are active.