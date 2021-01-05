Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in 2015 cold case

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a double homicide that occurred in 2015 to come forward.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that on May 12, 2015, deputies responded to a home near Mile 10 North and Mile 1 West in rural Mercedes for a welfare concern and discovered the bodies of two men.

“Sheriff’s Investigators identified the two victims as 52-year-old Reynaldo Castaneda … and 74-year-old Alberto Castaneda,” the release states.

Newspaper archives indicate that the men were a father and his son.

At the time, authorities said there was clear evidence of foul play.

“The family members of the victims and investigators are urging anyone with information regarding this case to PLEASE come forward,” the release said.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 383-8114.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously though the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or through the smartphone application P3 Tips.

“If the information provided leads to an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1000,” the release said.