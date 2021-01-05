Border Patrol: 2 who escaped federal custody were being transported for initial appearances

Border Patrol said Tuesday that two people escaped from federal custody while being transported by federal contractors for initial appearances.

“On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, two subjects escaped from Federal custody as they were being transported by Federal contractors to their initial appearance for criminal proceedings. The public should not attempt to contact or detain the subjects. Contact local law enforcement or call the United States Border Patrol at 1-800-863-9382 with any information regarding the escaped subjects,” the statement reads.

The Texas Department of Public Safety initially confirmed that two inmates escaped from the East La Villa Detention Center on Tuesday morning.

DPS said it received notification on the escape from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 7:25 a.m.

The Edcouch-Elsa school district posted on social media that it locked down schools in the area out of an abundance of caution after receiving notice of the escape.

Border Patrol’s statement clarifies that the subjects escaped while being transported, not from the detention center.