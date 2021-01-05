10 more people succumb to virus in Hidalgo Co.

Ten more deaths linked to COVID-19 along with 547 new cases were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Tuesday.

The death toll is now 2,218, and total cases stand at 52,657, according to a county news release.

Of the new cases, 373 are confirmed, 173 probable, and one suspect.

County officials also reported 884 people were released from isolation on Tuesday, leaving 1,801 active cases in the county.

There currently are 367 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals, of which 131 are in intensive care units.