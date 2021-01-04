Six high school girls basketball teams across the Rio Grande Valley from Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A earned spots in the first Texas Girls Coaches Association Top 25 statewide rankings of 2021. All six are making their first appearance in the TGCA’s Top 25 during the 2020-21 season.

The significant milestone represents the greatest number of RGV girls basketball teams to earn the distinction at the same time. The previous high for ranked RGV teams in one week in the TGCA poll this season was three.

Los Fresnos (11-2) holds the top TGCA ranking in any classification for teams in the Rio Grande Valley clocking in at 14th overall in Class 6A. The Falcons are off to a 2-0 start in District 32-6A play and have downed several of the top teams across the RGV and their two losses to Brownsville St. Joseph and Rio Grande City were by a combined seven points.

Los Fresnos is joined by Edinburg High (11-3) in the Class 6A rankings, which makes its TGCA poll debut for the 2020-21 season at No. 20. The Bobcats narrowly lost to highly-touted Harlingen High, Weslaco High and Laredo United South squads, but have raced out to a 7-0 record to begin District 31-6A play.

The Falcons will travel to face Harlingen at 8 p.m. Tuesday, while the Bobcats will square off against crosstown rival Edinburg Economedes at 7 p.m. Friday.

Brownsville Veterans (12-2) and Sharyland Pioneer (9-2) became the Valley’s two representatives in the TGCA Class 5A rankings making their debuts at No. 24 and 25 in the state, respectively.

Brownsville Vets and Pioneer join Rio Grande City as the three 5A RGV girls basketball teams to earn the distinction this year. Both programs are currently unbeaten in district play this season after tallying undefeated runs through District 32-5A and 31-5A, respectively.

The Chargers will host Donna High at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the Diamondbacks will travel to Sharyland High for the hardwood edition of the Snakeskin Classic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Finally, Lyford (10-3) and Rio Hondo (6-0) became the first Rio Grande Valley teams in Class 3A and 4A to earn spots in the TGCA rankings this season. Lyford, which is currently undefeated in District 31-3A play, appeared at No. 24 in the latest Class 3A Top 25 while Rio Hondo, the RGV’s last unbeaten team, clocked in at 16 overall in the Class 4A rankings.

The Bulldogs will host North Mission IDEA at 7 p.m. Tuesday looking to build upon their lead in the district standings. The Bobcats, meanwhile, will travel to Port Isabel for their second District 32-4A game of the season at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

