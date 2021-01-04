Roma police chief dies from COVID-19

Updated at 1:06 p.m. with the city manager’s comments

Roma Police Chief Jose H. Garcia died due to complications from COVID-19 on Monday.

Garcia’s family first reported he had tested positive for COVID-19 on social media in early December but his condition quickly worsened, with the city holding a prayer on Dec. 9 for him and others who had fallen ill to the disease.

Garcia, 59, was first hospitalized at Starr County Memorial Hospital but later transferred to a hospital in Hidalgo County, according to City Manager Crisanto Salinas.

“We’re very, very saddened by this,” Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. said Monday. “Chief Garcia is very well respected and very well liked.”

“He got along with everybody,” the mayor added. “(He was) somebody that’s very dear to our hearts.”

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and to the entire police department,” Escobar said.

Prior to contracting COVID-19, Escobar said the chief had submitted his notice of retirement and was expected to retire on Dec. 31.

Assistant Chief Francisco Garcia is currently the acting police chief.