Have you received your $600 stimulus check?

The Internal Revenue Service has set up an online portal so you can get an update on your $600 stimulus check.

The IRS says the initial direct deposit payments began arriving last week and will continue this week. Paper checks started to be mailed last week.

The IRS emphasizes that there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment. Some Americans may see the direct deposit payments as pending or as provisional payments in their accounts before the official payment date of Jan 4. The IRS reminds taxpayers that the payments are automatic, and they should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions.

Similar to the $1200 that was issued in the first round of payments under the CARES Act, most recipients will receive their money by direct deposit. For Social Security and other beneficiaries who received the first round of payments via Direct Express, they will receive this second payment the same way.

CLICK the link to get an update on your check: https://sa.www4.irs.gov/irfof-wmsp/login