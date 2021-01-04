When María de la Luz Reyes Martinez heard gunshots on New Year’s Eve, she went to check on her daughter. That’s when she was shot and killed.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has accused 29-year-old Edcouch resident Agustin Adan Castellano of the Dec. 31 shooting and killing of Martinez, his 58-year-old mother-in-law, and 30-year-old Olga Guadalupe Guevera, his common-law wife.

Castellano is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office stated in a news release that deputies responded to the 13000 block of Kenny Lane on New Year’s Eve and found two women who had been shot to death on the property.

Castellano, who the sheriff’s office stated was still at the scene of the killings, was detained.

One witness told deputies that he was armed with a rifle and chased Guevera inside a residence. That witness heard three gunshots and fled, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“Olga’s mother, María de la Luz Reyes Martinez, went to Olga’s residence to check on her, at which point (the witness) heard several more gunshots,” the affidavit said.

Another witness responded to the residence after hearing the gunshots.

“He saw that María was dead and saw Agustin with a rifle. He began fighting with Agustin and managed to take the rifle away,” the affidavit further read.

The charging document did not shine any light into the alleged motive behind the fatal shooting.