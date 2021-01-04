COVID-19 hospitalizations now up to 377 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported seven additional COVID-19 related deaths and 448 new positive cases Monday.

The deaths include a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a man in his 50s and a woman over 70 from McAllen; two men over 70 from Mission and a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s from Pharr.

The seven deaths raise the county’s death toll to 2,208.

Of the 448 new cases, 127 are confirmed and 231 are probable. In total, the county now has 52,110 positive COVID-19 cases, of which 35,906 are confirmed, 15,366 are probable and 838 are suspected.

As of Monday morning, there were 377 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 114 were in intensive care units. The new data on hospitalizations continues an upward trend that has prompted some local schools to delay the semester at one district and test staff at another.

There were also 257 people released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 47,754. There are 2,148 net active cases in the county.

The county has administered 310,558 COVID-19 tests, and 257,623 of those tests were negative.