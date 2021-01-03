Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Sharyland Pioneer’s heartbreak loss to Liberty Hill 53-56 Delcia Lopez - January 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt All Images Copyrighted Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger reacts to a call by officials as Liberty Hill coach lifts his arm in agreement in the winding moments of the 4th quarter against Liberty Hill Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s JJ Snyman (8) gets emotional as the Liberty Hill team celebrates in the background at Heroes Stadium on Saturday,Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images Copyrighted Pioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger gets emotional as coach Tommy Lee talks to the team after their loss to Liberty Hill in the Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger walks off the field in the winding moments of a Class 5A Division II Region IV final against Liberty Hill at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) is wrapped up by Liberty Hill’s defender Andon Thomas (10) during the 4th quarter of a Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Joseph Graham Jr.(2) speeds by Liberty Hill’s defender Carter Hudson (24) during the1st half of a Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) gets hit by Liberty Hill’s defender Canyon Schirpik (14) during the 3rd quarter of a Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) sprints past Liberty Hill’s defender Andon Thomas (10) in the 4th quarter of a Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Marco Oviedo (25) attempts to stop Liberty Hill’s runner (20)Trey Seward in the 1st half of a of a Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Tristan Castillo (15) takes off for big yardage against Liberty Hill’s defenders Lloyd Johnson Jr (17) and Kaden McMahan (5) in the 3rd quarter of a of a Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedPioneer’s Eddie Lee Marburger (12) pats his teammate Joseph Graham Jr. on the head after their loss to Liberty Hill in the of a Class 5A Division II Region IV final at Heroes Stadium on Saturday Jan.02,2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Heartbreaker: Sharyland Pioneer goes down swinging in 4th round against Liberty Hill Children’s art contest accepting entries 2020 saw marked increase in border wall lawsuits Hidalgo County judge’s leadership tested during pandemic Edinburg school district delays spring semester over COVID concerns