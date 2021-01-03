Residents can expect a greener McAllen in 2021.

On Tuesday, the city announced via a news release the creation of the Keep McAllen Beautiful Tree Advisory Committee, which will coordinate Arbor Day activities, create a five-year plan to plant and maintain trees on municipal-owned properties, and promote public awareness and education programs.

Established by Keep McAllen Beautiful and the city of McAllen Parks & Recreation Department, the committee will also be tasked with reviewing city department concerns relating to tree care.

According to the release, the committee will submit an annual report to the McAllen City Commission, apply annually for a Tree City USA designation and develop a list of recommended native trees for planting on city properties.

“We were already doing a lot of these initiatives,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said in the release. “The establishment of the Keep McAllen Beautiful Tree Committee just formalizes our activities to be able to direct our activities to advocate for the planting and care of native tree species, and to receive the designation as a Tree City, which has both environmental and economic benefits for our community.”

McAllen’s release stated that trees provide an essential benefit to the community as they help improve air quality, provide shade, help decrease temperatures and reduce air pollutants by intercepting many airborne particles.

Urban trees reduce the potential of city heat islands created by solid, impervious surfaces that change weather patterns, provide wildlife habitat and increase property values.

The Tree Committee will also focus on tree plantings to help increase McAllen’s tree canopy and educate the public on tree care and maintenance.

“The proper planting of and care for trees, especially native species, in McAllen and other cities provide health, aesthetics, and financial benefits that greatly exceed their cost,” Mike McClure, chairperson for the new committee, wrote in the release.

Other members include:

>> Vice-Chair Linda Calderon;

>> Vice-Chair Marie Perez;

>> Normalynda Zepeda;

>> Patty Lopez;

>> Carlos Lopez;

>> Mary Gonzalez;

>> Art Lopez;

>> Claudia Gutierrez;

>> Ernesto Sepulveda;

>> Chelsea Howell;

>> Gloria Doyle;

>> Luis Lopez;

>> Carlos Garza;

>> and Melanie Watson.