EDCOUCH — Edcouch-Elsa ISD plans to test all campus and district staff Monday as a preventative measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the school district announced Sunday.

The news followed an emergency meeting held by the school board that morning to discuss and possibly take action to amend the district’s school calendar, according to a statement.

Fearing a COVID-19 spike, Edinburg CISD’s board pushed back the start of that district’s spring semester by a week at an emergency meeting Saturday.

Edinburg school board officials had attributed the postponement of the start of the semester to rising case and hospitalization rates in Hidalgo County.

Edcouch-Elsa’s statement did not announce any calendar adjustments, but advised the community to check its website for those changes, saying the district’s instruction method could be changed as a result of Monday’s test results.

“The reason for this decision is to determine if we should adjust to a remote instruction model for a short period,” the news release stated. “We will use the test data to decide if any changes to our on-campus instruction are necessary.”

The statement noted that both on-campus and remote instruction is available to its students, emphasizing that switching to remote instructional is allowed.

“In light of the increasing cases of the Coronavirus in our region, we want to remind parents who have children receiving face-to-face instruction: the District allows parents to switch to remote learning if the family decides that it is best for their child,” it reads.