The COVID-19 pandemic is already putting a damper on 2021.

The annual Causeway Run and Walk scheduled for Jan. 9 has been canceled, officials said.

An email to individuals who have participated in previous run/walks stated, “The Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce made the difficult decision to cancel our January 9, 2021 Causeway Run due to concerns about the safety of our participants because of COVID-19.

“If you preregistered for the event, you have two options: you can transfer your registration fee to our June 5th Summer Run or request a refund. Please let us know which option you prefer.”

Earlier this year, the annual Causeway and Walk that takes place during the summer was also canceled because of the pandemic.

Officials hope to hold the 2021 Summer Run on June 5, 2021.