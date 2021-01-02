Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the 2021 “Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest” is open for entries. All Texas students in grades K-6 are encouraged to participate.

Artwork should be based on the theme “Treasures of the Texas Coast” and portray why the Texas coast is important or noteworthy to the participating student. The top 40 pieces of art will appear in a 2022 calendar that will be distributed throughout the state.

“Each year, I am inspired by the Adopt-A-Beach Art Contest entries and how these young students are eager to showcase their work and how our coast is special to them,” Bush said. “I share these young students’ excitement and look forward to see the Texas coastal environment pictured through their talent.”

This year’s grand prize winner will receive two round-trip coach-class tickets to United Airlines’ destinations throughout the 48 contiguous United States, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, one 7-night Caribbean cruise from Royal Caribbean International departing out of Galveston, Miami, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral or Puerto Rico, and a Feed the Fish Tour at the Texas State Aquarium.

The grand prize winner’s teacher will also receive two round-trip coach-class tickets from United Airlines, and one 7-night Caribbean cruise courtesy of Royal Caribbean International. All 40 winners will receive a ticket to the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, prizes and a certificate of recognition from the Texas General Land Office and copies of the 2022 calendar displaying the winning artwork.

All entries must be postmarked by March 3, 2021. For more information, guidelines and entry form for the art contest, visit the Adopt-A-Beach website.