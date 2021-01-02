Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has signed a 10th amended Emergency Management Order that includes reinstating curfews and limitations on gatherings.

The order states that no person under the age of 17 may be outside their residence between the hours of 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In addition, no person should be outside their residence between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. unless seeking emergency assistance or engaged in essential travel.

The orders took effect on Friday at 12:01 p.m. and will continue until Jan. 15, unless extended, modified or terminated early. The curfew began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Residents 10 years and older must continue to wear facial coverings.

Trevino states bars and similar establishments must adhere to the 11 p.m. closing requirement ordered by Governor Greg Abbott.

Social gatherings in Cameron County of more than 10 people that are not members of a single family are prohibited unless authorized by the mayor of a city or the county judge, Trevino states.

Trevino said the amended order is necessary because hospital capacity is severely limited and that positive COVID-19 rates have risen significantly and that health care staffing are severely over taxed.

As of Thursday, the county reported 29,672 cases of the coronavirus with 25,452 recoveries. The county also reported 1,186 COVID-19 deaths.

Trevino added failure to comply with provisions of the amended order may be punishable by a fine.