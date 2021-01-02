Annual SPI Adopt-A-Beach coming soon

South Padre Island’s annual Adopt-a-Beach South Padre Island Winter Cleanup is a little more than a month away, and volunteers are sought to help clean the beach.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 5. Volunteers will need to check-in at Andy Bowie Park, 7300 St. Park Rd. 100.

The Texas General Land Office will be taking utmost precautions due to COVID-19, the agency said in a press release. For your safety, please bring your own gloves to the cleanup.

Each volunteer will be given trash bags and other materials. All volunteers must register online to attend the cleanup at texasadoptabeach.org and are advised to wear closed-toe shoes and plenty of drinking water.

Volunteers are encouraged to download the Clean Swell app prior to attending the cleanup to track your trash. The app is a free download on both ios and Android platforms

Texans who are not able to attend the cleanup can help keep our beaches clean by making a tax-deductible donation online at www.TexasAdoptABeach.org. There are several different Adopt-A-Beach sponsorship levels ranging from $25 to $25,000, allowing both individuals and corporations to contribute to this major cleanup effort.

Volunteers can sign up at www.texasadoptabeach.org or show up on-site to take part in a fun-filled day of giving back to our community and taking care of the Texas coast.