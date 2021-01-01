Man to be arraigned in shooting deaths of common-law wife, mother-in-law

A Hidalgo County man is facing capital murder charges related to the New Year’s Eve double homicide of his common-law wife and mother in law in rural Donna.

Sheriff deputies responded to a 9:49 p.m. call of shots fired at the 13000 block of Kenny Lane in Donna, according to a news release.

Relatives told deputies Augustin Adan Castellano, 29, had shot his common-law wife, Olga Guadalupe Guevara, 30, and her mother, María de la Luz Reyes Martinez, 58.

The bodies of both women were found with gunshot wounds. Justice of the Peace of Precinct 5 Jason Peña pronounced both women dead and ordered their autopsy, according to the county’s news release.

An investigation is still ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Unit and Crime Scene Specialists. Investigators spoke to witnesses who further implicated Castellano as the shooter and confirmed he was the only one involved.

Castellano, who was still at the scene, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder. He will be arraigned Friday afternoon.