EDINBURG — Clocking in at just four minutes into the new year, baby Liliana Grace Collins was welcomed into the world Friday as the first birth here in 2021.

Born to parents Michael Collins and Stephanie Animas, Liliana Grace weighs 8 pounds and 3 ounces, and was delivered at DHR Health Women’s Hospital in Edinburg at 12:04 a.m.

Dubbed the 2021 baby, she was received with well-wishes from the hospital staff who celebrated along with the parents with photos to mark the occasion.