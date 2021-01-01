Large grass fire near Weslaco now under control

A large grass fire visible for miles in the dark of night in the Mid-Valley is now largely under control thanks to the Weslaco Fire Department.

Weslaco fire Chief Antonio Lopez said his crew has the fire under control with no injuries reported.

The blaze occurred in the vicinity of Mile 13 near Weslaco and could be seen from Mile 6 northeast of Juan Casares Jr.

The cause of the fire remains unclear and Lopez said there was uncertainty as of 1 a.m. how much acreage the fire burned through.

Monitor staff writer A. Colleen DeGuzman shot the video and contributed to this report.