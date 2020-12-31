UTRGV exhausts its 900 COVID-19 vaccines

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has run out of its Moderna vaccine, halting vaccinations at several locations this week.

According to a university news release, the UTRGV School of Medicine and its care team, UT Health RGV, distributed all 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine it had received earlier this week as of Wednesday evening.

UT Health RGV received the Moderna vaccine from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday, of which 400 doses were distributed in Mercedes, 250 in Harlingen and 250 in Brownsville.

Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine are still encouraged to register online as UT Health RGV awaits a new shipment of Vaccines from DSHS.

Candidates for the vaccine may register by visiting the COVID-19 Vaccine website.

More information about which groups are being prioritized by state and federal health officials to receive the vaccine is available at the UT Health RGV website.