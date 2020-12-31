Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: 2020 in Photos: An Unforgettable Year Delcia Lopez - December 31, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Addie Adebiyi a traveling nurse from Maryland hugs Rosa Aguirre at DHR on Friday, Sept., 04, 2020 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Stained glass windows at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church are reflected by windows in the crying room during a livestream of the Rev. Roy Snipes’ sermon for Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Mission, Texas, during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Dominic Gomez,4, holds his small pup, Guerro, at his trailer home with his parents and sister Elida,8, Francisco and Sandra Gomez on Monday ,Dec.7,2020in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedSofia Rios, as a Sugar Plum Fairy, gets ready to perform in the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A woman is seen thru a lighted wreath at the McAllen Parade at the convention center on Saturday ,Dec.5,2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission’s receiver Jose Cortez (1) looks back to catch a pass battles PSJA North defender Oscar Garcia (33) in the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen Memorial Natalie Silva (5) and Cori Talamantez (4) celebrate their win against McHi during the fifth game at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Saturday Nov. 7,2020.Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg High’s Julissah Santa Maria (15) and teammate Lucero Jimenez (12) swat the ball away from Mission’s Bailey Hernandez (10) during the first quarter of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edcouch-Elsa Alexis Rodriguez(23) and Luis Hernadez (21) miss an interception against Mercedes during the first half of a District 16-5A DII football game at Benny Layton Sr., Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6,2020 Edcouch-Elsa. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission Nikolas Mann(55) and David Ortiz (52) console teammate Ramon Rodriguez (32) after a heartbreaking loss to Laredo United South during the Class 6A Division I area playoff game at Student Activity Center on Friday, Dec.18,2020 in Laredo. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.ocm McHi’s Felipe Magaña (1) is tripped up by Palmview’s Pablo Guerrero (30) during the first half of a high school game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 4,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Senator Kamala Harris breaks out in a laugh as she speaks to the crowd that gathered in the parking lot at UTRGV Campus on Friday,Oct.30,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com High ocean swells from Hurricane Delta brought in a redfish and other debris near Beach access No. 3 on Friday on South Padre Island. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) The flag-draped casket of Edelmiro Garza Jr., is framed by the 1st Battalion, 23rd Marines at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, July,16, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/ The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police chief Victor Rodriguez paces back and forth before the start of a press conference at the scene where two of his officers were shot in south McAllen on Saturday, July,11,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Pedro Hernandez during the Priestly Ordination Ceremony at the Basilica on Saturday, June, 20, 2020 in San Juan. Pedro Hernandez was assigned to San Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Weslaco. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com After years of being bullied in elementary school because of his hair McAllen resident Joshua Gatling,27, now wears his dread locks with pride. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Brianna Garza, 6, points to her daddy’s flag-draped casket as it comes off the hearse Wednesday, July,15, 2020 at the McAllen Convention Center in McAllen. Brenda Arratia, Brianna’s mother, holds her daughter’s hand as they prepare for a public viewing fro her husband, McAllen police officer Edelmiro Garza, who along with officer Ismael Chavez was killed in the line of duty Saturday. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Vitalina Victoria Betancourt ,6, Princess of Tangerine Blossom from the Tangerine Court makes her way onto the stage during the 84th Queen Citrianna ceremony at the Neuhaus gymnasium on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com A sold out crowd cheers on Matadora Karla Santoyo,27 of Aguascalientes, Mexico walks the Santa Maria Bull Ring after her dance with the bull on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020 in La Gloria. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com Joaquin Castro, Beto O’Rourke, Henry Cuellar, Vicente Gonzalez, Senator Kamala Harris and Julian Castro wave to to the crowd that gathered in the parking lot at UTRGV Campus on Friday,Oct.30,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Cardboard cutouts along the McAllen Parade route at the McAllen Convention Center on Saturday ,Dec.5,2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com McAllen police honor guard wait for the bodies of police officers Ismael Chavez and Edelmiro Garza on Wednesday, July,15, 2020 at the McAllen Convention Center. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Valley View basketball coach Arnold Martinez is pulled back by his vest by assistant Edgar Guerra during a bi-district game against Mission Veterans on Monday, Feb.17, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV Algeria dancers perform on Wednesday, Feb.12, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Sara Bershers (33) defends Canyon University Mae Bryant (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb.29, 2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor |dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s AJ Sotelo (7) is brought down by Weslaco’s defender Jesse Perez (3) during the 1st quarter of a Class 6A 2D bi-district game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday ,Dec.11,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Galvanized steel bollards are seen under a dark cloud Wednesday, Jan.15, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Kaylee Ann Silva from Palmview Duchess of Royal Palms is announced as the next 84th Queen Citrianna during the pageant at Neuhaus gymnasium on Thursday, Jan.23, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor dlopez@themonitor.com Heathcare workers say a prayer after receiving the COVID vaccine at the Edinburg Conference Center on Thursday ,Dec.17,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A large monument with a crucified Jesus Christ sits atop of a hill above U.S. Highway 83 just east of Rio Grande City. La Lomita Santa Cruz overlooks the city on Friday, April 24, 2020. The Crucifix serves as a beacon of faith for many in Starr County . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A white cross is seen in the background from the First Christian Church as crowd of over 1,000 protesters decrying the death of George Floyd gathered and heard a voice rise over the streets of the Edinburg City Hall, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Empty streets are seen in downtown McAllen on March,26,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor.com | dlopez@themonitor.com A man attempts to self administer a COVID-19 test during a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) mass testing site at HEB Park, Wednesday, July, 8, 2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Edinburg is one of only three sites picked by the federal government for the mass testing. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com At Legacy Funeral Home mourners pay their respects to a loved one on Thursday, April,9, 2020 in Edinburg. To comply with COVID-19 regulations, the funeral home removed the seating and placed only 10 plastic chairs far apart. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Three generations of Amador men share a final, private moment at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery on Friday, April,17, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com David Amador holds tight to the American flag, symbolizing his father's service to the nation at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery on Friday, April,17, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com