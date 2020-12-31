Hospital CEO tapped for Weslaco chamber chairperson

The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release Tuesday that Corina Rodriguez, a licensed master social worker and hospital chief executive officer, has been named its new board chair for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Currently serving as CEO for Weslaco Regional Rehabilitation Hospital where she has been working for the last 16 years, Rodriguez has been a social worker in health care for 27 years.

The hospital offers rehabilitative services to patients in the Rio Grande Valley.

Rodriguez is also active in chamber programs like the Christmas Planning and Texas Onion Fest committees and also serves on the Weslaco Rotary Board.

Part of Rotary International, the Weslaco Rotary Club was charted in 1925 and is an organization dedicated to bring leaders together to advance goodwill around the world.

The new chairperson hopes to continue her support for the business community in her new role amid the challenges of the pandemic, according to the release.