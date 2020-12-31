COVID-19 prompts cancellation of SPI’s Causeway Run

The COVID-19 pandemic is already putting a damper on 2021.

The annual Causeway Run and Walk scheduled for Jan. 9 has been canceled, officials said.

“The Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce made the difficult decision to cancel our January 9, 2021 Causeway Run due to concerns about the safety of our participants because of COVID-19,” stated an email to individuals who previously participated in run/walk.

Those preregistered for the event have two options: Transfer the registration fee to the Summer Run to be held in June or request a refund.

“Please let us know which option you prefer,” officials told participants.

Earlier this year, the annual Causeway and Walk that takes place during the summer was also canceled because of the pandemic.

Officials hope to hold its 2021 Summer Run on June 5, 2021.