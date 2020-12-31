2020 ends with 51,662 COVID-19 cases, 2,201 deaths in Hidalgo Co.

Cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue a steady climb in Hidalgo County as officials on Thursday released new data that shows the uptick in these areas — this as the year in COVID-19 case activity comes to a close.

A county health department news release issued Thursday morning announced 697 new cases of the disease, ending the year’s tally of infections at 51,662.

Of the new batch, 269 have been confirmed while 417 are probable and 11 are suspected. The county’s entire case breakdown for 2020 shows 35,773 confirmed, 15,051 probable and 838 suspected.

There were also nine new deaths recorded in the county as of Thursday, with the 2020 coronavirus death toll settled at 2,201.

Women in their 50s, 60s and 70s from McAllen, Mission, Pharr, San Juan and an undisclosed location are among the nine who’ve died, as well as men in their 60s and 70s from Donna, Mission and another undisclosed location.

Continuing an alarming spike in hospitalizations, the county confirmed 334 patients with COVID-19 in area hospitals. Through this week, hospitalizations increased from 282, which were reported Monday morning.

There are also 115 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units. Additionally, county health officials confirmed 698 people have been released from isolation.

Of the 308,806 tests administered in 2020, 256,662 were negative. There are currently 1,964 active cases in the county.