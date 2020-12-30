Wind advisory issued for parts of the Valley; severe storms possible tonight

Hang onto the skirts and baseball caps.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a wind advisory for portions of the Rio Grande Valley beginning at 10 a.m. today.

South winds of 25 to 30 mph are expected with gusts of up to 40 mph.

Included in the advisory are Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties. The advisory will remain in effect until 2 p.m. today.

The NWS reports gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Forecasters are also reporting that isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across most of deep south Texas tonight and early Thursday morning as a strong cold front moves through the area.

Wind gusts to near 50 mph and small hail can be expected with strong thunderstorms tonight.