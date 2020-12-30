San Juan’s new police chief sworn in

Newly hired San Juan Police Chief Ruben Morin was sworn in Tuesday evening during a special called meeting at the San Juan Memorial Library.

In front of a standing-room only crowd of family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers from surrounding communities, Morin was sworn in by Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr.

“I want to congratulate the city of San Juan, the mayor, the commissioners and the city manager as well on an excellent selection on Mr. Morin,” Rodriguez said, addressing the large crowd of supporters. “Obviously, we’ve heard so many great things. I’ve had the privilege and honor of knowing Mr. Morin and his family for a very long time. It seems like Mr Morin has never stopped serving his community and served his country as well.”

Morin, who started his law enforcement career with the San Juan Police Department in 1993, was approved for appointment to the position of chief of police at the recommendation of City Manager Ben Arjona during the Dec. 8 regular meeting.

Following a 22-year career with the Texas Department of Public Safety, where he retired in February, Morin began his self-described dream job on Dec. 16.

“He brings a lot of experience and knowledge to law enforcement,” Rodriguez said just before Morin was sworn in. “I’ve had the honor and privilege of working with such great men and women, especially here in San Juan.”

Addressing a crowd that flowed out into the lobby of the multipurpose meeting room, Morin took time to thank the city commission and city manager for giving him the opportunity to lead the city’s police force, and he recognized some individuals who he said helped him get to where he is.

“It was not a meaningless vote,” Morin said about the commission’s decision to appoint him. “What I mean by that is that your vote was going to directly affect someone. I’m glad that it affected me in a positive way because I always wanted to come back to the city of San Juan.”

Lastly, Morin closed his remarks by telling the crowd that he is all in on his new position.

“My commitment is to the city and to the citizens of San Juan,” Morin said. “I know that this position is bigger than I am. I recognize that. I know that I work for the citizens of San Juan, and I work for my guys at the police department. I am at their service, and I know that. This job will take a lot of my time, and I’m OK with it. We’re very blessed to have the support needed to be able to do that.”