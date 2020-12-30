Late-night phone call on Christmas leads to stabbing in Edinburg

Edinburg police accuse a 30-year-old McAllen man of stabbing his girlfriend’s ex in the face with a kitchen knife during a confrontation between the men early Christmas morning.

Investigators arrested Omar Garcia Solis on Monday and charged him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

The investigation began after Edinburg police responded to the South Texas Health System emergency room at around 4:29 a.m.

About an hour later, at around 5:30 a.m., a detective made contact with a witness, who said he was drinking at his cousin’s house at around 3:30 a.m. when that man decided to call his ex-girlfriend, a probable cause affidavit states.

However, she didn’t answer the phone. Instead, the new boyfriend, Solis, answered the phone and began to argue with the ex-boyfriend, who then asked his cousin to go with him and look for Solis and his ex-girlfriend, police say.

The ex-boyfriend drove to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Monte Cristo Road where he found his ex-girlfriend’s car, according to the affidavit.

“(The cousin) will testify that (the ex-boyfriend) called (the ex-girlfriend’s) phone again. (The cousin) will testify that (the ex-boyfriend) told Omar that he was outside and that he heard Omar saying in the background ‘let me get that, let me get that,'” the affidavit states.

The men got out of the vehicle and Solis and his girlfriend came out of the apartment, police say.

The ex-boyfriend and Solis, who was holding a kitchen knife, began to argue, according to the affidavit.

“(The cousin) will testify that Omar then swing (sic) at (the ex-boyfriend) while holding the knife and stabbed him in his face. (The cousin) will testify that (the ex-boyfriend) stepped back a little, but Omar ran at (the ex-boyfriend) and stabbed him on his head,” the affidavit states.

As this is happening, the ex-girlfriend is telling Solis to stop, according to police.

The men then got into the vehicle and drove to the closest emergency room.

Edinburg police caught up with Solis on Monday at around 2:02 p.m. at the Motel 6 in the 4700 block of North Cage Street in Pharr.

Police say Solis was alone in the hotel room where authorities found a small amount of marijuana.

Solis remains jailed on a total of $255,000 in bonds on the charges, records show.