MISSION — The No. 2 offense in the nation resides down Shary Road in Mission, according to MaxPreps.com, as the Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks and their high-octane offense are averaging 581.0 yards per game in eight outings this season.

It’s what has led the Diamondbacks (8-0, 4-0) to make program history during their 2020-21 campaign as the first team from Sharyland ISD to reach the fourth round of the UIL playoffs. Pioneer is also just the fifth team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach a UIL regional final in the last 20 years, joining Port Isabel (2003, 2012), Harlingen High (2011) and Mission Veterans (2018).

Senior quarterback and UTSA signee Eddie Lee Marburger runs the show from behind center for the Diamondbacks’ spread attack, as he’s thrown for 2,905 yards and 30 touchdowns, while also running 1,073 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. His per game average of 363.1 passing yards per game ranks No. 2 in Texas and No. 6 in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

While Marburger is the maestro of the offense, he knows the Diamondbacks wouldn’t be able produce symphonies on the gridiron without each member contributing towards one common goal — putting up points.

“This is why we’re here, this is why we’re in the fourth round. It takes a team as a whole, from the O-line to the receivers,” Marburger said about the Pioneer offense. “The reason we’re putting up so many yards a game is because of them. They do their assignments so well it makes it look easy on us.”

It starts up front for the Diamondbacks. The offensive line returns two starters from a season ago with an experienced left side, with guard Lauro Roman and tackle Mason Villegas.

Center Vance Roberts is the man in the middle snapping to Marburger, while first-year starters Shawn Halbritter and Tyler Ellison have stepped into key roles at right guard and right tackle, respectively. As a unit, they’ve only given up six sacks on the season.

The Diamondbacks are quick to the line and quick to snap, as Marburger is either finding a receiver or running it himself, while defenses are still trying to catch their wind after surrendering a chunk play. In order for it all to work, which it has quite well for Pioneer, the offensive line has to be locked in.

“We’re very prideful in this offense because we’re all disciplined, that’s what our offense is based on. Without discipline, we wouldn’t be able to make those big plays and be where we are today,” Roberts said.

And once the Diamondbacks get rolling, it’s been tough to slow them down.

“It feels like you’re in a rollercoaster going straight downhill. When you go as fast as we do, many times it’s big play after big play, so it’s like a roller coaster going full speed,” Roman said.

While Tristan Castillo and Joseph Graham Jr. are the team’s top playmakers out wide, Pioneer has five weapons on the field at all times that possess the ability to burn defenses.

Seniors Mike Ramos Jr. and JJ Snyman also serve as starting receivers in the Pioneer spread and have shown they shouldn’t be slept on.

Snyman has recorded 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns this year, while Ramos has contributed 341 yards, three receiving touchdowns and 46 points as the Diamondbacks’ field goal kicker.

Running back Taylor Esparza (362 total yards, 5 touchdowns) has also done a little of everything for Pioneer, as he handles the ball out of the backfield, can spread out wide and help pick up the pass rush.

“Everyone that’s on the field is good with the ball, they’re good at finding openings. It starts with Eddie and we all see the field the same way,” Ramos said.

Saturday, the Diamondbacks will face their toughest competition yet when they collide with Liberty Hill in the Class 5A Division II Region IV final.

The Liberty Hill Panthers (11-0, 6-0) are the District 14-5A DII champions and their defense pitched two shutouts to open this year’s postseason with 51-0 and 41-0 wins over Leander Glenn and Boerne-Champion. But Leander Rouse, Liberty Hill’s third-round playoff opponent, showed a passing attack can have some success as they scored 42 points, albeit in a 56-42 loss.

“We’re ready,” Roman said. “They’re physical, they’re a very good team, they’re fast — they’re everything you expect in a fourth round team; so we’re ready.”

Kickoff between Sharyland Pioneer and Liberty Hill is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio. Ticket information can be found online at SharylandISD.org/departments/athletics/game_tickets.

