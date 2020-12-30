What Happens When You Don’t Get A Car Accident Lawyer For Your Injury Case?

Written by: Moore Law Firm

With over 25 years in representing and helping our McAllen community with their car accident cases, we’ve just about seen it all when it comes for car accident claims. Car accident adjusters acting in criminally bad faith to clients misrepresenting facts about their own case.

We’ve even seen a few car accident victims call us about our car accident case services only to say:

“No thanks, I think I’m going to try to do this on my own.”

As human beings, we can understand that most people would much rather just “handle things” in their own way, but as a highly experienced car accident injury lawyer, we can just about predict exactly what will become of their car accident case.

What Happens If I Don’t Hire A Car Accident Lawyer For My Case?

So you were in a major car accident that left you with major injuries. We’ll also assume that you’ve already looked for qualified car accident injury lawyers in your area only to conclude that maybe you’re just better off dealing with the injury claim on your own. I mean, how hard can it REALLY be to get the money you’re owed, right?

Let’s begin this premise with a simple metaphor for how exactly this scenario will work out for you:

Telling your insurance companies you don’t have a car accident lawyer is like being a wounded bird in the middle of the sea and the insurance sharks smell blood.

With that being said, here are a few issues you’re going to run into:

No Follow Up Treatment = No Potential Compensation – If you’re in a major accident, it’s likely you’ll need follow-up medical treatment such as rehab or surgery. Most follow-up treatments may require you to pay for these necessary up front. For most, these types of follow-up treatments may pose too much of a financial burden where they will let most of this necessary treatment go by the wayside meaning, although most of these medical procedures may potentially be reimbursed from your claim, if you can’t afford to have them done, you will likely lose out on this compensation for your claim and, even worse, risk re-injury with nothing to compensate you. You WILL Be Low-Balled Tremendously For Your Injuries – Studies have shown that people who file car accident injury claims without lawyers are likely to receive 3.5 less than claimants who were represented by a car accident injury lawyer. The reason is simply because insurance companies may see your claim and not at all fear the threat of going to court. That is a HUGE advantage when negotiating an injury claim that only an attorney may be able to grant you. You Could End Up Fighting Your Case In Court Without A Car Accident Lawyer – If you can’t agree with the insurance company on your car accident injury claim, you may need to file a lawsuit on your own behalf. The reason why you should be concerned with this is because insurance companies spend millions of dollars in staff or retained attorneys whose sole job is to make sure they beat your claim in court. Playing lawyer IS NOT a good idea as the insurance companies’ lawyers WILL cleverly eviscerate your claim in court, even if you think you have a “slam dunk” case. Challenging an insurance company’s legal team in court is like challenging an NBA player to a game of 1-on-1 (or, really, 4 or 5-on-1). Simply, don’t do it.

You Need An A Car Accident Injury Lawyer To Fight For Your Claim

Incredibly, some people still ask “do you really need a lawyer to fight for your claim?” The most baseline answer is, no, you don’t NEED one, but that’s also like saying you don’t NEED a cell phone or you don’t NEED the internet. At some point, the argument becomes a little silly and starts shifting from “need” to “should” as handling a complicated car accident injury claim without a car accident lawyer can get extremely difficult.

An experienced car accident lawyer is a tremendous resource for anyone who has been involved in a car accident and could mean the difference between being compensated for your injuries or being left to pay for your injuries yourself.

Call The McAllen Car Accident Lawyers At Moore Law Firm Now!

If you’re in a serious car accident, don’t try to play lawyer and roll the dice on your car injury claim by going at it alone. If you’ve been hurt in a car accident, call the McAllen Car Accident Lawyers at Moore Law Firm at 1-800-444-2780 for your FAST and FREE case review!