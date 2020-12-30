5 dead due to COVID-19; 604 new cases in Hidalgo Co.

Five more deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, along with 604 new cases.

Of the new cases, 334 are confirmed, 215 probable and 55 suspected.

This brings the death toll to 2,192, and the total case count to 50,965, according to a county release.

There are currently 327 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals, of which 115 are in intensive care units.

Also on Wednesday, 687 people were released from isolation due to the virus, leaving 1,974 active cases in the county.