North Second Street closed at Dove Avenue for storm sewer work

McALLEN — North Second Street at Dove Avenue is closed to all through traffic between Violet and Dove through New Year’s Eve for storm sewer improvement work.

According to the city of McAllen, the construction is part of the 2018 Bond Election Drainage Improvement Projects.

“Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the road closure and exercise extreme caution and patience when traveling along in the area,” a city news release read. “Motorists should expect some delays and congestion.”

Residents will still be able to access their homes. More information on the project is available by clicking the projects link on the city of McAllen Engineering Department website at https://mcallen.net/bondupdates.