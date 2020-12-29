Munchin: Americans could receive stimulus checks tonight

Treasury Secretary Steven Munchin announced on his Twitter page this afternoon that some Americans could receive the $600 stimulus checks as early as tonight.

Munchin tweeted. “@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @federalreserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week.”

“Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at IRS.gov/GetMyPayment.”

President Donald Trump signed a COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend that is providing Americans with $600 checks, although he continues to push for $2,000 checks.

Trump repeated his demand in a tweet ahead of Tuesday’s Senate session: “$2000 for our great people, not $600!”