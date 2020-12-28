Sheriff’s office nabs Weslaco man accused in August drive-by shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Weslaco resident on Saturday who was wanted for his alleged role in an August drive-by shooting.

Heriberto Soto is facing a charge of aggravated assault for the Aug. 1 shooting that left a man with a large gunshot wound to his right arm.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Jimenez Street in rural Alamo.

The complainant told responding deputies that he had been shot in the arm by some men driving by his home and that earlier that day there had been issues with his girlfriend’s friend, later identified as Soto, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man told police he believed Soto was responsible for shooting several rounds at his home, authorities say.

When sheriff’s investigators met with Soto, they say he waived his Miranda warnings and provided a statement where he admitted to driving by the home with two other friends, who he would not name, according to the affidavit.

“Heriberto stated one of his friends sat on the passenger window and fired several shots in an open field. Heriberto stated it was later he found out someone had been shot,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Soto remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.