Major crash in Starr County under investigation

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a major crash on U.S. Highway 83 that sent six people to the hospital, including one who is in critical condition.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and Rio Concho Street, which is west of La Grulla, at about 8:46 a.m. Monday.

“The crash involved a GMC pickup and a Ford van. Preliminary investigation revealed a white GMC pickup failed to yield the right-of-way while attempting to turn onto US 83 from Rio Concho St. and was struck by a Ford van that was traveling on US 83,” DPS said in a news release.

The driver of the GMC sustained major injuries and is in critical condition, DPS says.

“Three minors and a female adult passenger from the same vehicle were taken to the hospital. The driver from the Ford van was also taken to the hospital,” the release states.

The crash remains under investigation.