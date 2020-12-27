Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball into the endzone against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball into the endzone against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Aryn Solis (92) makes his way into the Georgetown East View offense in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Aryn Solis (92) makes his way into the Georgetown East View offense in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Aryn Solis (92) places pressure on the Georgetown East View quarterback Payton Adams (18) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver JJ Synman (8) carries the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Tristan Castillo (15) attempts a catch against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Aryn Solis (91) points across the line of scrimmage before a play against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer running back Taylor Esparza (22) attempts to receive a handoff from quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer running back Taylor Esparza (22) fights off a face mask as he carries the ball from Georgetown East View defensive player Logan Williams (2) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Joseph Graham Jr. (2) makes the catch before running into the endzone against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball against Georgetown East View defensive player Thomas Thornburg (33) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) reaches out for the snap against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer head coach Tom Lee gives direction on the sidelines against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer running back Taylor Esparza (22) carries the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball against Georgetown East View’s Tyler Waggoner (4) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) passes the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Rey Montes (31) celebrates with teammate Trevor Huddleston (91) after stopping Georgetown East View quarterback Peyton Adams (18) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer receiver Tristan Castillo (15) carries the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR