Local News Photo Gallery: Sharyland Pioneer defeats Georgetown East View 77-64 to advance to 4th round Joel Martinez - December 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball into the endzone against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball into the endzone against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Aryn Solis (92) makes his way into the Georgetown East View offense in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Aryn Solis (92) makes his way into the Georgetown East View offense in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Aryn Solis (92) places pressure on the Georgetown East View quarterback Payton Adams (18) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver JJ Synman (8) carries the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Tristan Castillo (15) attempts a catch against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Aryn Solis (91) points across the line of scrimmage before a play against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer running back Taylor Esparza (22) attempts to receive a handoff from quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer running back Taylor Esparza (22) fights off a face mask as he carries the ball from Georgetown East View defensive player Logan Williams (2) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Joseph Graham Jr. (2) makes the catch before running into the endzone against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball against Georgetown East View defensive player Thomas Thornburg (33) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) reaches out for the snap against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer head coach Tom Lee gives direction on the sidelines against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer running back Taylor Esparza (22) carries the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball against Georgetown East View’s Tyler Waggoner (4) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) passes the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer defensive player Rey Montes (31) celebrates with teammate Trevor Huddleston (91) after stopping Georgetown East View quarterback Peyton Adams (18) in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland Pioneer receiver Tristan Castillo (15) carries the ball against Georgetown East View in a Class 5A Division II Region IV Semifinals at Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Requests for state resources show Valley on brink of disaster amid pandemic RGV COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise, up 50% since Halloween McAllen native appointed to Board of Social Worker Examiners Weslaco gets legal advice on combatting data breaches Car club hands out 200 gifts to Valley children on Christmas morning