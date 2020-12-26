Texas drivers have until April to renew registration, licenses

McALLEN — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced the end of the temporary waiver for title, registrations and identification cards, meaning residents have until April to make the necessary arrangements.

On March 16, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the temporary expansion of various expired forms of vehicle title and registration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes initial and renewal vehicle registration, titling, disabled parking placards, temporary permits, identification cards and driver’s license.

As a result, Texans whose requirements expired on or after March 13 will not face legal repercussions.

The extension aligned with the State of Disaster plan announced by Abbott to decrease in-person contact and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The DMV vehicle registration and title expiration waiver will end on April 14, 2021. However, the DMV encourages Texans to not wait until the last day as there are several choices to renew these requirements.

Options for Texans to renew a vehicle registration can be mailed. All registered vehicle owners are automatically mailed a registration renewal notice by the DMV. Along with the notice, a copy of a vehicle inspection report, and proof of liability insurance can be delivered to your county tax office.

Texans can also go in person to the county tax office or online through www.TxDMV.gov with the listed documents.

Fees differentiate based on the vehicle’s weight and model.

To renew a disabled parking placard, a Texan can go to the DMV website and download the Application for Persons with Disabilities Parking Placard and/or License Plate and complete the form. Along with the form, the current expiring placard needs to be sent to the county tax office.

Temporary red placards expire every six months and have to be reapplied for and the permanent blue placards have to be renewed every four years.

Initial vehicle registration will have to be done in person at the county tax office and temporary permits can be done through the DMV website.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also announced their driver’s licenses and valid IDs waiver will end on the same date, April 14, 2021. This includes driver’s license and identification cards.

According to the DPS website, driver licenses or IDs renewal can be by mail, phone, online, or in person.

The required documents are the application for renewal that can be found at www.Texas.gov, proof of citizenship, proof of identity and social security number.

However, Texans that are 79 and older or under 18 have to go in person. Minors have to provide verification of enrollment, high school diploma or graduated equivalency diploma, and a recent report card.

The DPS have extended their office hours from 7 a.m to 7 p.m on Monday through Thursdays and 7 a.m to 5:30 p.m on Fridays.

All in-person requirements at DPS need to schedule an appointment through the DPS website for a specific time and date.

Texans have until April 13, 2021, to renew their expired titles to be in compliance with the law.