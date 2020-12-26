Precinct 4 to build $2M mechanic shop

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County Commissioner Ellie Torres broke ground on a planned $2.1 million mechanic shop for the Precinct 4 office earlier this month.

Torres and a small group of attendees commemorated the event on Dec. 10 during a dirt-turning ceremony.

“I am extremely excited to break ground on this much needed and long overdue project,” Torres said in a news release following the gathering. “In order to manage the daily operations of the precinct, a mechanic shop conducive for a safe and effective working environment is necessary in order to keep up with the daily demands of our equipment and fleet management needs.”

The nearly 11,700-square-foot facility will replace the current building, which was constructed in 1972, Torres said.

Located between the current Precinct 4 Administration Building and the Precinct 4 Field Operations Building at 1051 N. Doolittle Road in Edinburg, the new mechanic shop will feature three bay areas, a wash bay, offices, storage space, updated equipment and other amenities.

“This project could not have been possible without the team collaboration and partnership of so many involved,” Torres said.

That includes Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1, which provided a “significant cost savings” to the project through the use of its civil engineering team, which provided their knowledge and expertise, Torres added.

The new building, targeted to be completed in late 2021, is under the project management of B2Z Engineering, with the architectural design provided by ERO Architects, and construction by NM Contracting LLC.