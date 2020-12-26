McAllen native appointed to Board of Social Worker Examiners

Dolores Saenz-Davila of McAllen is among new gubernatorial appointees to a state board regulating practice for social worker examiners.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed two into the Texas Board of Social Worker Examiners with terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2025 as well as naming the chair of the board on Tuesday.

Owner of Saenz Therapeutic Care PLLC, Saenz-Davila is a licensed clinical social worker supervisor and a member of National Organization of Forensic Social Work, the National Alliance for Mental Illness and National Association of Social.

She’s received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Social Work from the University of Texas at Austin and a post-graduate fellowship in the Child Study Center at the Yale School of Medicine.

Saenz-Davila was previously serving as a member of the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists.

From Fort Worth, Asia Rodgers, managing partner of Asia Rodgers Consulting LLC, was the other appointee to the board.

The director of field of education for the School of Social Work at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Brian Brumley of Sumner, was named chair.