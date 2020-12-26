CORPUS CHRISTI — Sharyland Pioneer made program history Saturday night as the Diamondbacks punched their ticket to the fourth round of the UIL Class 5A Division II playoffs with a dominant 77-64 victory over Georgetown East View at Buccaneer Stadium.

It’s the furthest a Pioneer football team has advanced in the playoffs in the school’s seven years. The Diamondbacks are also the first team in Sharyland ISD history to reach the fourth round of the postseason.

“The bottom line is we got the ‘W’ and we’re moving on to the fourth round. You talk about a lot of good Sharyland football teams the past 25 years and you can put us right up there,” Pioneer head coach Tom Lee said.

Sharyland Pioneer senior quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger and the Diamondbacks lit the scoreboard up with video game-like numbers, as the UTSA commit accounted for 10 total touchdowns (six rushing, four passing) to lead his team to victory.

“First off I just want to give all the glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Second of all, to my O-line, my running backs and my receivers,” Marburger said. “My teammates make it easy for me. My O-line does a hell of a job, they need a lot more credit than they get.”

Marburger was unstoppable on the ground and through the air as he connected with Tristan Castillo, JJ Snyman and Joseph Graham Jr. twice for his four touchdown throws.

“He’s (Marburger) a leader and he’s the most humble kid. When your best player is like that, it sure makes everything else easier, and I’m extremely proud of his effort tonight,” Lee said of his star quarterback.

Pioneer built a four-score advantage during the third quarter as the offense soared up and down the field, while the Diamondbacks defense did enough early to put the East View Patriots in a hole. East View attempted to mount a late comeback, but Pioneer kept its foot on the gas to pull off the third round playoff victory.

The Diamondbacks are just the fourth team from the RGV in the last 10 years to reach the fourth round of the playoffs as Harlingen High did it in 2011, Port Isabel in 2012, and Mission Veterans accomplished the feat in 2018.

“It’s definitely a great honor to represent the RGV. We’re looking for the next game. Whoever gets on the track, it’s the next game up,” Marburger said.

After being bounced in the third round of last year’s playoffs, the Diamondbacks were satisfied with the win over Georgetown East View, but are already locked in on the next challenge.

“I’m very happy with the win, but I want to go farther. Right now, I’m thinking about the fourth round,” Pioneer senior safety Ryan Bulthuis said. “I liked this game, but it’s time to move on to the next one. The next step we take, it’s history, the next step is history. We’re this far and we’re not ready to stop now.”

Next up for Pioneer is a fourth-round collision against Liberty Hill (11-0, 6-0), the District 14-5A DII champion. Time, date and location are to be determined.

