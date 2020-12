More than 12 years ago on Dec. 23, 2008, Walton “Pinky” Sanchez was shot to death outside a residence in Mission, Texas. His case remains unsolved to this day, with not as much as a suspect named during that span.

Sanchez’s family, including his most vocal advocate, his sister Elizabeth Garza, have endured 12 years of holidays, and other family gatherings without their beloved brother, uncle and son.