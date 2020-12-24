Freeze warning issued for entire Rio Grande Valley

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a freeze warning for the entire Rio Grande Valley that will take effect early Christmas morning.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.

The NWS reports sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are possible.

Forecasters say resident should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from bursting, pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.

Tonight’s lows will be near 31 degrees. The high temperatures for Christmas Day will be around 68 degrees.